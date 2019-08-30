Wood did not factor into the decision during Thursday's loss to the Marlins, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight across six innings.

All the southpaw's damage came via a trio of solo home runs, including a leadoff homer to Jon Berti in the first inning. He tightened the reins until the fifth, when Austin Dean broke through with a long ball, followed by Starlin Castro's blast in the sixth. Even still, Wood delivered his second quality start of the year after struggling in his last three outings. Hopefully the 28-year-old can continue to shake the dust off from his four-month absence on the injured list (back). He'll carry a 5.80 ERA and 1.40 WHIP into Tuesday's matchup with the Phillies.