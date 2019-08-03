Wood (1-0) picked up the win in Friday's 5-2 victory over Atlanta, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk over 6.2 innings while striking out five.

Both runs scored on solo shots, but otherwise it was a strong outing for the southpaw, who threw 60 of 93 pitches for strikes in his second start since coming off the IL. Wood will look to keep rolling in his next trip to the mound Thursday, at home against the Cubs.