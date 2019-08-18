Wood (1-2) took the loss after giving up five runs (four earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings Sunday against the Cardinals.

Wood made it through the first two innings unscathed, but he allowed two runs in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth before departing. He's made five starts since returning from the injured list, posting an unimpressive 5.92 ERA and 1.52 WHIP with a 21:4 K:BB across 24.1 innings.