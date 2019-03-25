Reds' Alex Wood: Live batting practice
Wood (back) threw the equivalent of two innings of live batting practice Sunday morning, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Wood will remain in Arizona in extended spring training when he's on the injured list, pitching in a minor league spring training game or two before beginning a rehab assignment. He's still due back at some point in mid-April. Looking at the schedule, the Reds begin a trip with two games in Mexico on April 13 against the Cardinals and then continue on a West Coast road swing. It would make sense if Wood joins the team at some point on that trip.
