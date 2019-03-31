Manager David Bell said Alex Wood's (back) mid-April timetable might have been aggressive, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

There are no known setbacks in Wood's return but he will still have to build up innings after throwing only one official frame in spring training. He may still be in line for a return later in April, but Tyler Mahle will serve as the team's fifth starter in his place.

