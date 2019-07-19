Wood (back) will throw a bullpen session Saturday before making another rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Wood completed his third rehab outing Wednesday and threw 38 pitches over two scoreless innings, but the appearance ended early due to rain. The 28-year-old is scheduled to throw 75-to-80 pitches Tuesday as he continues building up his arm strength.