Reds' Alex Wood: No return date scheduled yet

Wood (back) doesn't yet have a scheduled date for him to throw from a mound again, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "He's going to get there," manager David Bell said of Wood. "I know it's not fast enough for him. I think he's getting some relief from the pain he was in, so that's a good sign."

Given that this was the second time this spring that the back has acted up, there's a reasonable assumption that Wood won't be ready for Opening Day. Making matters worse, Wood's velocity was declining last year with the Dodgers, and now that he'll ply his wares in a tougher ballpark.