Reds' Alex Wood: Nursing stiff back

Wood is dealing with back stiffness, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Wood made his lone appearance of spring training Feb. 25 and allowed three runs on two hits and a walk over one inning. The 28-year-old didn't say anything was awry following his spring debut, so it's not fully clear when the back issue actually cropped up. Regardless, manager David Bell indicated Wood is set to pitch again shortly after Tuesday's off day.

