Wood (back) will throw on flat ground this weekend, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

It was reported earlier in the week that Wood suffered a setback in his return from his back injury, but this report provides reason for optimism. Manager David Bell said the Reds are "keeping (their) fingers crossed it wasn't too big of a setback" for Wood, so he's not entirely out of the woods just yet.

