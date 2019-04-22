Reds' Alex Wood: Rehab assignment to begin in May
Wood (back) is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment in the second week of May, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Wood took a step forward in his recovery from back soreness by throwing 20 fastballs in a bullpen session Saturday. He's scheduled to incorporate all his pitches into a side session of similar length Tuesday, but he appears to be at least two weeks away from facing hitters in a game setting. Because he's been on the injured list all season after the back issues cropped up in spring training, Wood will likely require at least two rehab starts in the minors before returning to the Cincinnati rotation. That timeline means he likely won't be activated from the 10-day injured list until at least the second half of May.
