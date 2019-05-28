Wood (back) has started a throwing program, Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Wood has managed to resume throwing after suffering a setback in a side session at the end of April. "It's like a big step for him to just be here, to be around the team," noted skipper David Bell. "He did it once before, but it seems different this time. He's not feeling any pain now and it's a matter of building his arm back up because his back is health." Assuming all goes well, Wood could head out on a rehab assignment in the next two-to-three weeks.

