Reds' Alex Wood: Scheduled for side session

Wood (back) will throw a side session Monday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Manager David Bell confirmed Wood isn't expected to be ready for Opening Day, though the skipper added that he doesn't think the southpaw will be sidelined for too long. Look for a more concrete timetable for Wood's return to emerge as he progresses further in his throwing program.

