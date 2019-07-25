Reds' Alex Wood: Set for season debut Sunday
Wood (back) will be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Sunday against the Rockies.
Wood has been sidelined all season with back issues, but he's been cleared to make his 2019 big-league debut after completing a four-game minor-league rehab assignment. In his most recent outing, Wood tossed six innings and gave up one run on four hits and no walks while striking out four for Double-A Chattanooga. The southpaw ran his pitch count up to 85 in that outing, suggesting he shouldn't face any restrictions in his first game back.
