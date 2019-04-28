Wood (back) had a setback after throwing a bullpen session on Wednesday and his return will be delayed, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "I think he had his most encouraging day when he was in San Diego [last Saturday]," manager David Bell said. "But when he threw in the next session in Arizona, the next day it didn't respond that well. It's a little bit of a step back. He may go next week for an exam, like a second opinion, on his back."

At this point Wood and the Reds might be in an indefinite delay and further medical options will need to be considered. This is especially bad timing for the Reds, as Wood's replacement Tyler Mahle has struggled more lately.