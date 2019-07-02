Wood (back) is scheduled to throw another bullpen session Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Wood suffered a setback a week ago prior to embarking on a rehab assignment, but it's good news that he's been given the green light to toss a bullpen. If Wednesday's throwing session goes according to plan, he should be ready to go back out on a minor-league stint in the near future.

