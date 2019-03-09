Reds' Alex Wood: Solid two-inning sim game

Wood (back) faced eight batters over two innings in a simulated game Friday, walking one batter while facing eight batters, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "Just health and getting that first one since my back cropped up," Wood said. "I definitely felt good from that standpoint and hopefully I will recover well tomorrow and make my next start."

The Reds are optimistic that Wood will be ready by Opening Day, but not dead certain. "I wouldn't want to say that yet, but I wouldn't want to not say it either," manager David Bell said. "I think it's still possible. It's kind of one step at a time. There's still time to get it done. Again, we're not super concerned with getting him by Opening Day. I think within the first week to 10 days, that's probably a realistic target. At the same time, I'm not ready to say he's not going to be ready day one, two, three, four or five. It could happen."