Reds' Alex Wood: Still no throwing date

Wood (back) still doesn't have a projected date to resume throwing, though he is physically improving, Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reports. "He's out of the pain," manager David Bell said. "He was moving around well. I will update you when we have a day that he's going to be able to be on the mound. I think we're getting closer."

It's looking increasingly unlikely that Wood will be ready for the start of the season. Tyler Mahle is the best bet to sub in for him in the rotation in the meantime.