Reds' Alex Wood: Struggles with command
Wood gave up three runs in his spring training debut Monday and struggled with his command, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. Wood walked the leadoff hitter, went into multiple full counts, threw a wild pitch before giving up a two-run homer to Domingo Santana. "I would have liked a better start for sure, but that's what Spring Training is for," Wood said. "You come to a new place and you want to make a good first impression, even if it is in spring. Obviously, three runs in the first are not what you want, but physically, I felt all right. So, I will get some work in the bullpen and getting ready for the next one."
It's Wood's first spring training start, so it's easy to filter out this result. We're more concerned about his fastball velocity decline from last season than anything that occurs in February, so long as it's not an injury.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Spring Notes: Yankees 1B battle heats up
From Clayton Kershaw's health to Madison Bumgarner's bad outing to Jung Ho Kang's two homer...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
AL-only Rotisserie auction
Aces, steals and saves all came at a premium in this deepest in formats. Scott White reflects...