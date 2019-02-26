Reds' Alex Wood: Struggles with command

Wood gave up three runs in his spring training debut Monday and struggled with his command, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. Wood walked the leadoff hitter, went into multiple full counts, threw a wild pitch before giving up a two-run homer to Domingo Santana. "I would have liked a better start for sure, but that's what Spring Training is for," Wood said. "You come to a new place and you want to make a good first impression, even if it is in spring. Obviously, three runs in the first are not what you want, but physically, I felt all right. So, I will get some work in the bullpen and getting ready for the next one."

It's Wood's first spring training start, so it's easy to filter out this result. We're more concerned about his fastball velocity decline from last season than anything that occurs in February, so long as it's not an injury.