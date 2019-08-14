Wood (1-1) allowed three earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out four across five innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Nationals.

Wood's start was sunk by the long ball, as he surrendered two solo home runs across five frames. He's now allowed at least one homer in each of his four starts this season, amounting to a 2.8 HR/9 mark. On the other hand, he's managed an impressive 15:3 K:BB ratio in his 19.1 innings, suggesting that he's deserving of better than a 5.59 ERA and 1.45 WHIP. He'll to get on track in his next start, currently scheduled for Sunday against St. Louis.