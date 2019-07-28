Reds' Alex Wood: Takes no-decision in season debut
Wood allowed two runs on seven hits with one walk and four strikeouts across 4.2 innings during a no-decision against the Rockies on Sunday.
The 28-year-old needed one more out to complete the minimum required for a win, but the game was tied anyway, so that didn't matter. All in all, it was a good season debut for Wood, who missed the first four months in back issues. He posted 51 of his 80 pitches for strikes, and despite seven hits, the only runs he allowed came from a homer. Wood will look to build off this outing in his second start Friday at the Braves.
