Reds' Alex Wood: Throwing back-to-back days
Wood (back) threw this week on back-to-back days for the first time in a few weeks and is showing some improvement, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
The Reds appear to be noncommittal about his return date, however, saying they are waiting to see how Wood responds to the increased workload before determining his next step. It's possible that it's not just that his return is pushed back, but his role might change, especially with Tyler Mahle pitching well right now.
