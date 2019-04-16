Wood (back) will throw from a mound on Saturday for the first time since experiencing a setback on March 24, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. He does not have a projected return date yet. "If I get to Saturday and throw a 'pen, and everything is good from there, then we can start talking about a serious timetable," Wood said.

Originally projected to return in mid-April, Wood is going to take awhile to ramp up his activities to even pitch on a rehab assignment, which almost certainly will encompass multiple starts.