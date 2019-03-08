Reds' Alex Wood: Throwing in scrimmage

Wood (back) will throw two innings in a minor-league scrimmage Friday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Wood had been expected to return from a stiff back Saturday against the Padres, but it's unlikely that he'll throw two days in a row. Assuming his back-fields outing goes well, he should return to spring-training action within a few days and should have plenty of time to be up to speed by Opening Day.

