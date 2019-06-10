Wood (back) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Wood has been on the injured list since March 28 due to back spasms, but he fired a bullpen session Saturday and woke up Sunday morning without any issues. "A big part of it was making sure I'm waking up the next day and feeling recovered," stated Wood. "The times before, when I kind of had a setback, deep down I kind of knew that day afterward. But you never really know until the next day. I feel normal. I feel good. A good step in the right direction." The southpaw will likely throw live batting practice in the near future, assuming everything goes according to plan.

