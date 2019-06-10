Reds' Alex Wood: Tosses side session
Wood (back) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Saturday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Wood has been on the injured list since March 28 due to back spasms, but he fired a bullpen session Saturday and woke up Sunday morning without any issues. "A big part of it was making sure I'm waking up the next day and feeling recovered," stated Wood. "The times before, when I kind of had a setback, deep down I kind of knew that day afterward. But you never really know until the next day. I feel normal. I feel good. A good step in the right direction." The southpaw will likely throw live batting practice in the near future, assuming everything goes according to plan.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...