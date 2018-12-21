Reds' Alex Wood: Traded to Cincinnati
The Dodgers agreed to trade Wood to the Reds on Friday along with Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Kyle Farmer in exchange for Jeter Downs, Josiah Gray and Homer Bailey, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
The Reds said they were going to go get pitching this offseason, and they have now added Wood along with Tanner Roark. Wood's velocity ticked down last season, and along with it, his strikeout rate. He was experimenting with pitching exclusively out of the stretch but said recently that he plans to go back to using the windup. Look for Wood to slot in between the two top righties (Luis Castillo and Roark) in the Opening Day rotation barring any other additions.
