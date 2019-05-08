Wood (back) is scheduled to resume throwing in two weeks, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Wood has been sidelined since spring training with a back injury. He underwent an exam last week after suffering a setback during a bullpen session, and while nothing new was revealed, the Reds decided it was best to shut the southpaw down for a few weeks to allow him to fully rest and recover. While an updated timeline for his return has yet to come into focus, the fact that Wood is still a couple of weeks away from resuming a throwing program suggests he won't be ready to rejoin the Reds until June at the earliest.