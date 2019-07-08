Reds' Alex Wood: Uneventful first rehab start
Wood (back) threw 1.1 innings Saturday for Triple-A Louisville in a rehab start, throwing 31 pitches. He allowed two hits, a walk and an earned run while striking out two, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
The important part was that he made it through the outing without any setbacks. "Nothing really stood out. Being back on the mound for a real game, the good news was he's feeling healthy," Reds manager David Bell said on Sunday. "The first time out it's less about results and performance and more about how he felt, and he felt great." Wood's next rehab appearance hasn't yet been scheduled, let alone when he'll come off the 60-day IL.
