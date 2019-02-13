Reds' Alex Wood: Wins arbitration case

Wood will make $9.65 million in 2019 after winning his arbitration case against the Reds on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The left-hander split time between the rotation and the bullpen with Los Angeles in 2018, ultimately producing a 3.68 ERA and a 135:40 K:BB in 151.2 frames. As a result, Wood will make more than the $8.7 million the Reds offered him in arbitration. Now that the contract figures are cleared up, Wood can focus on his role as one of the top starters in the revamped Cincinnati rotation.