Reds' Alex Wood: Works two innings in rehab start
Wood (back) covered two innings in his second rehab start with Triple-A Louisville on Friday. He gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits and no walks while striking out two.
Per the Associated Press, manager David Bell said that he was satisfied with the reports he received on Wood, stating that the lefty pitched better than the results would indicate. Wood, who has been on the injured list all season, tossed 51 pitches (34 strikes) in the outing. He'll likely make at least two more starts in the minors before the Reds consider adding him to the big-league rotation.
