Reds' Alex Young: Contract selected by CIN
Young had his contract selected from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.
Young inked a minor-league contract with the Reds in January and wound up claiming a spot in the Opening Day bullpen. He figures to operate in a mop-up type of role.
