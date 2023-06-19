Young picked up the save in Sunday's 9-7 victory over the Astros, allowing one unearned run on one hit over one inning. He struck out one and didn't record a walk.

Young got the call in the bottom of the 10th after the Reds struck for three runs in the top half of the inning. It was a surprising decision, given Young hasn't been a late-inning option this season, but the top guys in the Reds' bullpen were presumably unavailable after pitching numerous times during Cincinnati's recent win streak. Overall, Young has been solid, posting a 2.83 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 31:9 K:BB across 30 appearances (28.2 innings), but fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to get regular save chances moving forward.