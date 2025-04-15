The Reds activated Diaz (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

Diaz has been shelved with a strained hamstring that threw his mechanics out of whack, but he's been deemed ready to go after making five rehab appearances with Triple-A Louisville. The reliever was tagged for four runs (three earned) on six hits and four walks while striking out eight over five innings during the stint, so the Reds might not entrust Diaz with the closer job right out of the chute. That said, manager Terry Francona has indicated a desire for Diaz to regain his closer job, so the 28-year-old looks like the best bet for saves in the Reds' bullpen over the long haul.