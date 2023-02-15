Reds manager David Bell reluctantly confirmed Diaz as the Reds' closer to begin the season, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. "I guess the only reason I'm hesitant to say that - and I'm not, he's going into the season as our closer - there are times where it's an important game and he's fully available, we might use him earlier than that. He's been that good," Bell said.

Bell's quote is important - he's still going to be a little frustrating for fantasy players when he sees a situation where Diaz needs to put out a fire in the seventh inning. But this is still more of an affirmative statement than Bell usually gives with his closer. Some of that is due to attrition, as Diaz is the last one standing, and some of that is because Diaz has been so good.