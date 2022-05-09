Diaz has submitted a 0.71 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB in 12.2 innings across his first 12 relief appearances this season.

The younger brother of Mets closer Edwin Diaz entered 2022 with a relatively modest pedigree as a former 12th-round draft pick who hadn't pitched above the Double-A level in his first seven years in the professional ranks in the minors, but Alexis has exceeded expectations since earning a spot in the Reds' Opening Day bullpen coming out of spring training. Though he has yet to register a hold while playing for a 5-23 team, Diaz has likely earned himself a high-leverage role out of the bullpen on the back of his sterling ratios. More established relievers such as Lucas Sims, Art Warren and Tony Santillan may still be ahead of Diaz in the pecking order when it comes to save opportunities, however.