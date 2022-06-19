The Reds placed Diaz on the 15-day injured list Sunday with right biceps tendinitis.

Diaz wasn't the clear-cut top option in the Reds' closer committee, but with Tony Santillan (back) recently joining Lucas Sims (back) on the injured list and with Art Warren having struggled in his recent appearances, Diaz seemingly had a good chance of emerging as Cincinnati's top option for saves in the short term. He had already performed as the Reds' best reliever this season with a 2.40 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 36:16 K:BB in 30 innings to go with two saves and eight holds, but the injury now casts doubt about Diaz's outlook moving forward. Biceps tendinitis can often be a precursor to a more serious injury, but for now, the Reds will have to hope that he misses the minimum 15 days or close to it. Warren and Hunter Strickland look like the best bet for saves with all of Diaz, Santillan and Sims on the IL.