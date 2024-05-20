Diaz (1-3) took the loss in extra innings Sunday against the Dodgers, allowing an unearned run on one hit and a walk over an inning of work. He also struck out a batter.

Diaz struck out Jason Heyward in the ninth to send the game to extra innings. He was an out away from getting through the 10th, but Shohei Ohtani laced a base hit to right that scored Heyward to end the game. Diaz has now given up five total runs on four hits over his last 2.1 innings, which has also come with two losses and a blown save. He's given up nine runs in 4.2 innings in May. Despite the struggles, manager David Bell has not made any public comments about a possible closer change, suggesting Diaz's job is save for now. He now owns a 7.02 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 17L13 K:BB in 16.2 innings.