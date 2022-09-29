Diaz (6-3) allowed an unearned run on one walk and one hit while striking out two across 1.2 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Pirates.

Diaz entered the game in the ninth inning and kept the score knotted at three. He remained on the mound for extra innings and allowed a soft bloop hit to Kevin Newman to surrender the winning run. Despite the minor setback, Diaz has maintained a 1.80 ERA with a 12:5 K:BB across 10 innings in September. He should remain locked into the closer role in the final week of the season.