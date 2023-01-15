Duno signed with the Reds on Sunday for an undisclosed amount, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

The international market has produced several premium catching prospects in recent years, and Duno, along with Padres signee Ethan Salas, has a chance to follow that path. He is already very physical for a player who turns 17 in a couple days, measuring in at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds. The Venezuelan catcher is athletic for his size, but it's his arm and raw power that are the monster tools in the profile. He will need to hit pro pitching and keep his body in check.