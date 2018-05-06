Reds' Amir Garrett: Activated from bereavement list
The Reds activated Garrett from the bereavement list ahead of Sunday's game against the Marlins.
With the late-afternoon start time for Sunday's game affording enough time for Garrett's flight to arrive in Cincinnati, the left-hander should be available out of the bullpen in the series finale after he was away from the team for three days. To make room on the active roster for Garrett, the Reds optioned reliever Tanner Rainey to Triple-A Louisville.
