Garrett had another strong outing Sunday against the Diamondbacks, throwing four scoreless innings while allowing just one infield hit with no walks, striking out four. Reds manager Bryan Price was complimentary about Garrett's performance, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports. "I thought he had better stuff than most of his previous outings before today," Price said. "Today, he was a little lateral and wasn't behind the ball quite as well. But, he found a way to manage the game without his best command. That, to me, says a lot about where he is with his confidence and his ability to compete his way through some of the challenges."

Price has not tipped his hand about who has won rotation spots with the team, or what the Reds would do if Garrett was not in the rotation. Some of that is due to the uncertainty of Brandon Finnegan's status - if he can't answer the Opening Day bell, there could be three open spots. The consensus point of view is that Garrett remains behind Sal Romano and Tyler Mahle, but that might be more attributable where each pitcher began the spring.