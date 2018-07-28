Garrett (Achilles) is available to pitch in Saturday's game against the Phillies, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

He suffered a mild Achilles strain Friday, but says he is cleared to return to action if necessary a day later. That said, it would not be surprising if the Reds took a cautious approach with the prized lefty reliever and held him out for another day or two.

