Garrett (lat) was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Garrett has been out since early July with a strained left lat. He was supposed to make a rehab appearance with Triple-A Louisville on Friday, though that wound up getting cancelled due to travel issues. The Reds deemed him ready to go, however, so he'll be back in a significant role in the bullpen without a tune-up appearance.

