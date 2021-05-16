site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Amir Garrett: Back from suspension
Garrett (suspension) is eligible to return Sunday against the Rockies after serving his five-game suspension.
There's a reasonable chance that he'll be called upon to pitch, too, after the Reds played 12 innings in Coors Field on Saturday.
