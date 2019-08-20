Reds' Amir Garrett: Back from suspension
Garrett has been reinstated after serving his eight-game suspension for his role in a benches-clearing brawl July 30, Deb Carson of FOX Sports Radio reports.
The Reds will welcome back their top lefty and will once again have a full major-league squad, after they had to play with a 24-man roster while Garrett was suspended. Garrett has increased his slider usage significantly this season (from 33.4 percent to 58.5 percent), to excellent results. He's tied for 16th in the majors with 18 holds this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start