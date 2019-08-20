Garrett has been reinstated after serving his eight-game suspension for his role in a benches-clearing brawl July 30, Deb Carson of FOX Sports Radio reports.

The Reds will welcome back their top lefty and will once again have a full major-league squad, after they had to play with a 24-man roster while Garrett was suspended. Garrett has increased his slider usage significantly this season (from 33.4 percent to 58.5 percent), to excellent results. He's tied for 16th in the majors with 18 holds this season.