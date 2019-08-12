Garrett will begin serving an eight-game suspension during Monday's series opener in Washington.

The reliever was first handed the suspension Aug. 1, two days after he was one of the principal players involved in a benches-clearing fight with the Pirates. Garrett appealed the decision and had been available out of the Reds' bullpen since the incident, but it's unclear if Major League Baseball chose to uphold the ban or if he formally dropped the appeal. In any case, he'll be inactive for just over a week before he's eligible to pitch again Aug. 20 versus the Padres.

