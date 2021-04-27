Garrett allowed a two-run homer and was charged with a blown save over just a third of an inning in Monday's 5-3 extra-inning win over the Dodgers.

Garrett relieved Lucas Sims with two outs and a man on in the seventh, and he promptly left a hanging slider over the plate that Corey Seager crushed over the center-field fence to tie the game at three. It's been a rough start to the year for the hard-throwing lefty, as he's given up 10 runs and owns an appalling 4:7 K:BB over just 6.1 innings. He may be starting to lose his grip on the closer role with Tejay Antone nearly unhittable in a setup role thus far.