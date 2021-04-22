Garrett allowed three earned runs on one hit and two walks while striking out one to blow the save Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Garrett entered the game in the ninth inning with a 3-0 lead. However, he blew his first save of the season after walking two of the first three batters he faced and then surrendering a three-run home run to Josh VanMeter. Garrett has now walked at least one batter in five of his six outings, which has led to disastrous results. Across 5.1 frames, he has allowed 10 earned runs, eight walks and three home runs. Garrett received a vote of confidence from manager David Bell after the game, though it wouldn't be surprising to see Lucas Sims and potentially even Sean Doolittle or Tejay Antone creep factor more heavily into the saves picture.