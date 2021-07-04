Garrett allowed a hit and a walk but did not allow a run in two-thirds of an inning, earning the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Cubs.

Garrett walked Ian Happ and allowed a single to Eric Sogard, but the left-hander was able to get Willson Contreras to ground into a double play. The save was Garrett's sixth of the year, to go with four holds and two blown saves in 34 outings. He's posted a 7.01 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 32:17 K:BB across 25.2 innings, but he hasn't allowed a run in his last 6.1 innings spanning nine appearances.