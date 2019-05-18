Garrett has six consecutive scoreless outings, with nine strikeouts covering five innings over that span. Overall his ERA is 1.47 with a 25:8 K:BB over 18.1 innings, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Even though save speculators haven't gotten any saves from Garrett, he has three wins to go along with his great ratios. His slider has been nearly untouchable, as he's added 1.6 mph on average over last season.