Garrett is wearing glasses in the clubhouse and contacts during games for the first time in his career, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "My eyes aren't that bad, but I can definitely tell the difference when I have them on," Garrett said. "I've got contacts and glasses. The contacts, I wear for the game. The glasses I wear off the field."

Hey, it's spring training - we might as well leave no stone unturned. Garrett is struggling so far this spring, with an 8.10 ERA over 6.2 innings, having allowed 10 hits and three walks. The good news is that he still has seven strikeouts and hasn't allowed a homer yet.